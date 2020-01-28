Video: “Seriously?!” – Journalist’s hilarious response to Solskjaer’s Sanchez decision

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not having a great day, with his decision on Alexis Sanchez sparking much ridicule.

The Red Devils loaned Sanchez out to Inter Milan in the summer after his dire form for the club, and most fans would not have been expecting to see him back at Old Trafford again.

However, it seems Sanchez is now in Solskjaer’s plans for next season, with the Norwegian tactician making this surprise announcement at his press conference today.

If you listen in the clip above (2.44), you can actually hear a journalist present go “seriously?!” in shock as Solskjaer’s bizarre decision!