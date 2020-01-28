Steven N’Zonzi to West Ham transfer talks ‘at advanced stage’

Steven N’Zonzi is reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer to West Ham in what could be a superb signing from Roma.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League several times in the past, with the likes of Arsenal and Everton previously talked up as suitors for him.

However, it now looks like N’Zonzi to West Ham is edging closer as talks reach an advanced stage, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Hammers could do with a midfielder of his quality and experience, with it proving a difficult season for David Moyes’ side.

One potential complication is that N’Zonzi is currently on loan at Galatasaray, but it’s claimed the deal could be cut short to allow the player to join West Ham.

The 31-year-old could be keen on a return to England, having played in the Premier League in the past with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

WHUFC have also been linked with other big names this winter but missed out on Gedson Fernandes to rivals Tottenham.