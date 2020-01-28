Arsenal are reportedly still in talks with Flamengo in a bid to reach an agreement over the signing of defender Pablo Mari.

As seen in the video below, the 26-year-old was spotted arriving in London over the weekend and was asked about his touted move to join the Gunners.

However, a few days have passed since, and there has been no announcement from Arsenal over a deal with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via ESPN Brazil, hope is not lost over a potential deal this week as talks are said to be ongoing for the £7.5m target.

That said, it appears as though there are key conditions which may need to be met in order to green light a move, as it’s suggested that Flamengo would be open to an initial loan exit, but only if there is an obligation to buy involved too.

Further, it’s suggested that the Brazilian outfit want more money for their defensive ace, and so time will tell if terms can be agreed between the two clubs over the next three days or so.

What is clear is that it’s an area in which Arsenal must improve, as having conceded 34 goals in 24 Premier League games so far this season, which gives them the second worst defensive record of the top 10 sides in the standings, Mikel Arteta will know that they have to shore things up in order to compete at the top level.

The Arsenal boss was dealt another blow in midweek as Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off against Bournemouth in their FA Cup tie, and so signing Mari before the deadline passes this month could be crucial to their hopes of achieving their objectives this season and beyond.