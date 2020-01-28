The Best New Betting Apps for 2020

Due to the number of attractive markets, features and promotions in which are now available to mobile punters, selecting the right betting app is not always an easy task, however it has now been made all the more difficult due to a number of newcomers to the scene. A variety of new betting apps have already made an impression at the start of 2020, with each offering something a little different to punters who enjoy betting on the go.

Recent betting apps have appealed to punters thanks to their convenience, ease of use and range of features, with a number of bookmakers having looked to get in on the act at the beginning of the year. Those who download existing apps can look forward to features including Touch ID, mobile-specific welcome bonuses, cash out and notifications, but just what do some of the latest offerings have to offer?

SBK is a betting app operated by Smarkets, with its simplistic design and sports market coverage having already attracted many punters. Available on both iOS and Android devices, the SBK app delivers some of the most competitive odds around today, while users are also able to take advantage of regularly updated tips from experts. Those who register a new account using the SBK betting app are also in with the chance of earning themselves a £20 free bet, while their “Auto Acca” feature provides something unique too. If that is not enough to attract you, 2-factor authentication, live score updates and in-play betting markets should do the trick.

The fact that the industry is always changing means that bookies must do something to stand out from the crowd in order to have a chance of being successful, which is certainly what Bet4Pride have done. Having been designed with the LGBT+ community in mind, 10% of all profits made by the bookmaker go back to the community itself, while the fact that over 30,000 live betting markets are available on a monthly basis helps them to stand out too. The Bet4Pride app delivers standard features including cash out and useful statistics, while customer support is available 24/7.

Another app that is set to make an impression in 2020 is Virgin Bet, with the bookmaker having only launched in January. Their sportsbook is only available to mobile customers, with the Virgin Bet app having already earned a good reputation as a result of its variety of promotions, which includes price boosts, acca insurance and enhanced accumulator winnings. Those who download the app are also able to watch live streams of all UK & Irish horse races using their device, while an extensive range of statistics surrounding upcoming sporting events are also on offer. Meanwhile, new Virgin Bet customers will also receive £20 worth of free bets after making an opening deposit of £10 or more.

2020 is likely to see the use of betting apps grow yet further, with the likes of SBK, Bet4Pride and Virgin Bet hoping to compete with some of their more established rivals. So, just what do such newcomers have in common? The best new betting apps in 2020 have all put a lot of effort into ensuring that they are both visually pleasing and easy to use, with punters today wanting to be in a position to place bets in just a matter of seconds, whilst also accessing their favourite features with minimal effort. Be sure to keep a close eye on some other betting apps and their offers with more set to launch over the coming months and each likely to bring something a little different to the mobile gambling industry.