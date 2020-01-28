‘This is our duty’ – Guardiola offers backing to Klopp over Liverpool’s stance on FA Cup replay

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Jurgen Klopp over his plan for Liverpool’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury next week.

The Reds were held to a draw at the weekend in their fourth-round tie, and so they’ll have to do it all over again at Anfield on February 4.

That fixture falls at a time when the senior squad are scheduled to have a mini-break and warm-weather training, and so Klopp has since insisted that they will not alter their plans and so the club’s youngsters and reserves will feature under U23 boss Neil Critchley for the encounter.

Naturally, that has sparked plenty of debate with supporters and pundits alike split by the stance, but it seems as though Guardiola has no problem with Liverpool’s plans as he agrees that it’s up to the manager to decide what team he puts out.

“We accept the schedules and the competitions, games every two or three days, but don’t tell the manager which selection [players] you have to choose please. It is our job,” he said, as per Sky Sports.

“They do what they want to do and we’ll be there. Which day, this time – we’ll be there. But it is not necessary to tell us which players have to play the games. This is our duty.”

While many agree with that and also that the players need a rest, it’s the possibility of Klopp not being on the sidelines which has seemingly led to many suggesting that it’s a step too far.

Time will tell whether or not the Liverpool boss decides to be in charge instead of Critchley, but after doubling down on his plan on Monday, it seems as though he’ll be on the break with his senior squad too.