We’ve seen in recent years that the jump from the Barcelona youth team to the first team looks bigger than ever, but it’s still surprising to see the club let some of their most promising youngsters go.

Barcelona were already looking light up front when The Independent reported that Luis Suarez was set to miss around four months through injury, while Ousmane Dembele has been struggling for fitness in recent months as well.

That means the younger players had to get some chances, Ansu Fati has been the most impressive while Carles Perez has played in 10 league games, but AS reported that he’s on his way to Roma.

There’s been confirmation of another transfer at the club today, but surprisingly it’s yet another outgoing. This time It’s Abel Ruiz who is set to move on loan to Braga, who will have the option to make the move permanent for €10M:

Barcelona empresta atacante Abel Ruiz, do time B, ao Sporting Braga. Obrigação de compra em junho de €10M. Barça tem três anos para recomprar, se quiser. Acho bom negócio. Time B faz vários jogos bons e não ganha por falta de gols e Abel não resolvia na 3ª divisão espanhola. pic.twitter.com/dhioVvtJDd — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) January 28, 2020

Interestingly the report states that Barca will have a buy back option for up to three years, but that won’t help them this season if they suffer any more losses up front.

It’s still not clear if this activity is making room for a new arrival – there’s no clear sign of anyone coming in at this point, so it will be fascinating to see what their plan is for the rest of the season.