Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is reportedly a new name cropping up as a potential Manchester United managerial target.

The Spanish tactician did not exactly win over everyone in his time in charge of Barca, but he’d surely be an upgrade on the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, United are looking at Valverde alongside former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The report goes on to claim there could be other major changes at Old Trafford in the pipeline, with Antero Henrique a target to come in as sporting director.

The departure of Paul Pogba also seems to be a key part of Man Utd’s plans as they no longer want the injury-prone and inconsistent Frenchman, according to Don Balon.

If United can land a new big-name manager in the summer and offload Pogba whilst bringing in someone to help with recruitment, that would surely majorly lift the mood ahead of next season.

Solskjaer has surely shown now that he’s out of his depth in such a big job, with the Norwegian looking a risky appointment in the first place.

Pogba, meanwhile, is a top player but just hasn’t ever looked quite right at United since his big move to Manchester back in 2016, and it seems sensible to accept it’s now time to move on.