Video: AC Milan pay touching tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Coppa Italia game

After the tragic death of sporting legend Kobe Bryant, AC Milan paid a heartfelt tribute to him ahead of their clash with Torino on Tuesday night.

The NBA superstar made no secret of the fact that he supported the Rossoneri, ties which were first bound when he was young and lived in Italy for a stint.

Various images and videos have been shared of Bryant during his visit to Milanello in 2013 speaking about his love for the club, as he even revealed that he kept a Milan scarf in his locker room space in LA.

Tributes and prayers have flooded in from basketball fans and just fans in general from all around the world since it was confirmed he passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this week, and as seen in the video below, Milan have paid their own tribute with a wonderful video message at San Siro ahead of kick-off.

Further, fans in attendance applauded in the 24th minute, a mark of respect given Bryant’s jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers for so many years.