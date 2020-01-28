Video: Christian Eriksen all smiles in Inter training as he joins up with familiar faces

Inter confirmed the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham on Tuesday, and the midfield ace wasted no time in settling into his new surroundings.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 27-year-old is said to have completed a move to Italy in a deal worth around £16.9m, as he ended his stint in north London just a few months ahead of becoming a free agent this summer.

While he enjoyed a productive spell with Spurs, his focus will now switch to making his time with Inter a success, and as seen in the video and photo below, he looks like a happy man as he will now be tasked with playing an influential role in their pursuit of the Serie A title this season.

However, there were several familiar faces for the Danish international on his arrival at training as after countless battles with Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young when they were all in the Premier League, they are now fighting on the same side.

That will perhaps help Eriksen settle in especially with Young having only joined Inter earlier this month, and so while they sit just three points adrift of league leaders Juventus, their reinforcements in January could prove to be decisive in their attempt to dethrone the Turin giants this year.