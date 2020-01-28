Video: Jason Cummings SHUTS DOWN Talksport reporter over claims that replay vs Liverpool will be the biggest game of his life

This always seems to come as a shock to many Premier League fans, but simply playing against one of the English top flight or going to one of their grounds isn’t actually what everybody dreams of.

Jason Cummings made a reputation in Scotland as being slightly unhinged but also being a very talented player, so it’s no great surprise that he stepped up to score twice against Liverpool to force a replay.

He was interviewed by someone from Talksport after the game who couldn’t seem to fathom that he wasn’t incredibly giddy at the thought of going to Anfield:

Jason Cummings sets the reporter straight when asked if Shrewsbury’s Anfield rematch will be the biggest game of his life #oldfirm pic.twitter.com/yCo8LEoxYC — 32Red (@32Red) January 27, 2020

? Moose: “You’re going to Anfield. Is that the biggest game of your life?” ??????? Jason: “I’ve played in Old Firms!.” ???? Moose: “Anfield’s bigger!?” ? Jason: “Not for me.”#Salop hero Jason Cummings says playing for #RangersFC vs #CelticFC is bigger than playing at Anfield! pic.twitter.com/9UoSuxuY8D — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 28, 2020

It also turns out the game at Anfield will essentially be against a Liverpool youth team as their disrespect for the competition continues, so it’s not the great occasion they’re trying to make out.

He’s played for Rangers against Celtic and for Hibs against Hearts in some very passionate derby games, so it’s no surprise that a midweek game against a reserve side isn’t the biggest moment of his life.