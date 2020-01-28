With 18 minutes of their Carabao Cup semi-final to play, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho brought the game level on the night and in the tie, slamming home after Harvey Barnes’ pinpoint delivery.

As seen in the tweet below, Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause was left ball watching at the back post as Barnes was allowed to drill a cross along the six-yard area.

Iheanacho came storming in unmarked to rifle into the roof of the net and bring the Foxes right back into it.