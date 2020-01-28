Video: Matt Targett drills home brilliant Aston Villa opener vs Leicester City

Villa Park was rocking as early as the 11th minute of Aston Villa’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg tie against Leicester City, as Matt Targett drilled home thanks to some fine work by Jack Grealish.

The opening exchanges saw both sides confidently knocking the ball around, and as seen in the video below, Grealish was once again at his mercurial best, drawing players to him before putting the chance on a plate for the on-rushing Targett.

Advantage Aston Villa! Leicester have been peppering the Villa goal but down the other end Targett makes no mistake ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/WRCNCzDGnT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 28, 2020

Leicester now have it all to do to get back into the tie, and Brendan Rodgers may have to consider bringing Jamie Vardy off of the bench earlier than planned.