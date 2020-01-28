Aston Villa remain ahead in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Leicester City, but they’ll have goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to thank if they make it to Wembley.

Having already kept the Foxes at bay on two previous occasions in the match, Nyland pulled off a stunning full-length stop, as seen in the tweet below, in the 34th minute to deny Youri Tielemans.

Leicester had worked the opening thanks to some clever play between Tielemans and James Maddison, and when the Belgian unleashed a rocket of a shot from just outside the area, it was destined for the top corner.

That was until Nyland got his fingertips to the ball and diverted it onto the crossbar.