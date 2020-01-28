Just when it looked as if the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Aston Villa and Leicester City was about to go into extra-time, up popped Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan to volley home a sumptuous cross from Ahmed Elmohamady.

The hosts had been hanging on after Kelechi Iheanacho had brought the Foxes back into the tie with 18 left to play, but Elmohamady was given the freedom of Villa Park and time to measure his cross to perfection.

As the tweet below shows, fellow Egyptian Trezeguet watched the ball all the way and cushioned a brilliant volley back across Kasper Schmeichel to win the game for the Villains and send the home support wild in the process.

Villa will now face either Man City or Man Utd in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.