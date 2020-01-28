Video: Wayne Rooney scores for Derby County against Luton

In the 63rd minute of this evening’s Championship clash between Derby County and Luton Town, the Rams took the lead after a strike from Wayne Rooney.
Attacker Duane Holmes picked up the ball on the edge of the box and laid it off to Wayne Rooney, the 34-year-old curled the ball towards goal and a massive deflection saw the ball fly into the back of the net.
Rooney was certainly fortunate, regardless this effort will give the star some confidence as he looks to make a real impact for Derby from the get-go.
Take a look a the England legend’s strike below:
GGGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL 1-0 Rooooooooooooney ??? pic.twitter.com/yhsDFzNTA3
— DCFCNowAlways (@DCFCNowAlways) January 28, 2020
Wayne Rooney ??? pic.twitter.com/KI97yA2FpL
— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 28, 2020