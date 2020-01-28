Menu

Video: Wayne Rooney scores for Derby County against Luton

Derby County FC
Posted by

In the 63rd minute of this evening’s Championship clash between Derby County and Luton Town, the Rams took the lead after a strike from Wayne Rooney.

Attacker Duane Holmes picked up the ball on the edge of the box and laid it off to Wayne Rooney, the 34-year-old curled the ball towards goal and a massive deflection saw the ball fly into the back of the net.

Rooney was certainly fortunate, regardless this effort will give the star some confidence as he looks to make a real impact for Derby from the get-go.

Take a look a the England legend’s strike below:

