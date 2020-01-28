Chelsea have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to seal the transfer of Ajax attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues could do with a signing of this type to finally replace Eden Hazard, who left Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid last summer while the club were still under a transfer ban.

Still, it may still be a bit of a wait for Chelsea to land their man, as ESPN suggest manager Frank Lampard has identified him as one of his top summer targets.

ESPN claim United have also had some interest in Ziyech, who has undoubtedly caught the eye as one of Europe’s top attacking players in recent times and who could prove a major upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata or Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

The Morocco international could no doubt strengthen Chelsea, United and indeed most other top clubs with his flair and intelligent play.

Transfermarkt have Ziyech down as being worth around £45million, and if he does move to west London or Manchester for that kind of price it would surely be one of the bargains of the summer.

ESPN also link Chelsea with an interest in signing Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell in the summer, but it seems Lampard has not had much joy in the winter market despite the club’s transfer ban being lifted for this month.