Video: Alassane Plea produces incredible trick finish for Gladbach against Mainz

Alassane Plea has scored one of the goals of the season for Borussia Monchengladbach against Mainz.

Watch in the video clip below as the Frenchman faints to shoot with his right foot before guiding it in with his left, almost in the manner that Thierry Henry used to do for his trademark trick pass…

BT Sport question if Plea meant to do this, and maybe it’s wishful thinking on our part, but we think it was definitely intentional.

See the similarities with the Henry trick in the GIF below? Maybe Plea’s a fan…

