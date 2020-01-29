Arsenal to pay below £1m to seal Premier League defender’s loan transfer

According to the Telegraph, Southampton right-back Cedric Soares has agreed a loan move to Arsenal until the end of the season.

The Telegraph claim that the Gunners’ have secured the ace’s loan transfer for less than £1m. It’s also added that Cedric has the option to sign a four-year contract with Arsenal at the end of his loan spell.

Should Cedric seal a move the Emirates before the transfer deadline, this will be the second defensive reinforcement for the Gunners of the month.

Arsenal officially announced a loan move for centre-back Pablo Mari earlier today, the Gunners have the option to sign the ace permanently.

Cedric joined Southampton in the summer of 2015 and has gone on to make 120 Premier League appearances for the Saints, chipping in with 12 assists.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Inter Milan but has returned this term to make 19 appearances across all competitions.

With the ace’s contract expiring in the summer, it seems wise for the south coast outfit to make themselves some cash before his likely exit at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta will be able to call on the Portugal international as a backup for Gunners star Hector Bellerin.

This move would also allow ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles the chance to finally test himself in his natural midfield position on a consistent basis for the first time since breaking into Arsenal’s first-team.