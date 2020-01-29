Valencia are reportedly confident they can secure a late January transfer window swoop for Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spain international has struggled at the Emirates Stadium this season following his summer loan move from Real Madrid, and it may be that his stay in north London will be a short one.

According to The Athletic, it seems Valencia are hopeful they can snap Ceballos up before Friday’s transfer deadline, with the player frustrated by life under new manager Mikel Arteta.

The Athletic’s report notes that Ceballos was persuaded to join Arsenal by previous manager Unai Emery, but that he’s not been given a clear enough idea of how to win his place back under Arteta.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed to see this move hasn’t worked out, with Ceballos looking a smart loan signing when he initially joined.

The 23-year-old has long looked a top young talent, but it just doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to win over Arteta.

The Athletic do suggest, however, that AFC are not keen on allowing Ceballos to leave unless they can bring in a replacement, so there’s no guarantee there’ll be enough time for this to all go through.