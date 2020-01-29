Who knows what’s going on at Barcelona in this transfer window? They are short of numbers up front so it looks like they could do with some kind of reinforcements.

The problem is that the reports about their recruitment are so wildly different that it’s hard to tell who to believe.

Spanish outlet Sport indicated that Dusan Tadic’s agent had flown to Barcelona to help finalise a six month loan deal for the forward, but that’s now gone quiet and looks unlikely to happen.

It’s rare to see the biggest clubs spending a lot of money in January, so this latest news from Sky Sports is particularly baffling:

Everton have turned down an offer of €100m (£85m) from Barcelona for Brazilian striker Richarlison. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2020

Obviously the Brazilian forward is a talented player, but that is a lot of money to spend on someone who will probably become a fourth or fifth choice striker when everyone is fit.

It’s possible that Barca could see him as a replacement for Luis Suarez in the long term, but it’s hard to see him getting in front of Messi, Griezmann or Suarez when everyone is available.

If the news is true then it’s also a big call for Everton to reject that kind of money, but they look to be embarking on a big project under Carlo Ancelotti so selling their best player wouldn’t go down well.