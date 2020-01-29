Fabrizio Romano says the Bruno Fernandes Man Utd transfer has been “totally confirmed” as he gave details on the imminent deal on his Instagram page.

United fans may finally be allowing themselves to get their hopes up after lengthy speculation linking the Sporting Lisbon star with a move to Old Trafford both this January and last summer.

Fernandes looks an exciting addition for the Red Devils, and Romano states in the post below that the Portugal international is heading to Manchester for his medical and to sign his contract.

United fans will now hope Fernandes can make an immediate impact in the Premier League after looking such a huge talent in his native Portugal.

Of course, English football will be a big step up for the 25-year-old, but he looks just what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs in the middle of the park after a difficult first half of the season.

Fernandes will no doubt help MUFC while Paul Pogba is out, and may even be an ideal replacement for the under-performing Frenchman.