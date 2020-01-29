Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes drops big hint he’s set for Manchester United transfer

Manchester United FC
We may finally see Bruno Fernandes seal a transfer to Manchester United after lengthy speculation this January and last summer.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Fernandes is expected to get the green light to complete his move to Old Trafford.

On top of that, Romano claims Fernandes and his agent should be flying to Manchester today to wrap up his transfer.

And in the video below, Fernandes has hinted this is all true by saying it was always his preference to move to the Premier League…

The Portugal international is also asked about Man Utd specifically, but doesn’t give too much away by suggesting he’d be happy with”anything really” in England.

Still, it looks like Red Devils fans can finally get excited about this signing, which should majorly strengthen their midfield and boost their hopes of making up ground in the battle for a top four spot.

