The Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United transfer saga may finally be nearing a positive ending as he’s expected in the UK today to finalise his move to Old Trafford.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update to excite Man Utd fans, saying Fernandes and his agent are ready to fly to Manchester, with both clubs expected to green light the deal.

Bruno Fernandes is “ready to fly” today to Manchester with his agent Miguel Pinho. They’ve flight scheduled on next hours – the contract until June 2024 is almost ready. ‘Green light’ expected by the two clubs, then the deal will be completed and announced. ? #MUFC #Bruno — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2020

This comes after lengthy speculation linking Fernandes with the Red Devils, and with the move also looking dead in the water at points.

Just yesterday, the Independent suggested United were looking set to end this transfer window without making any new signings, and that they were looking at similar players to Fernandes for the summer in the form of James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Still, the Portugal international would be a quality addition to this MUFC squad, with strengthening in the attacking midfield department surely needed as soon as possible.

Fernandes has shone in his time with Sporting Lisbon and looks ready to make the move up to a more competitive league.

If he can settle in England, the 25-year-old should have the goals and all-round quality in midfield to give United a better chance of finishing in the top four by the end of the season.