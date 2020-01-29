Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Napoli over an exciting late January transfer window swoop for Dries Mertens.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues are negotiating a deal to sign Mertens for what could potentially be one of the bargains of the season at a cost of possibly as little as £6million.

The Belgium international will be out of contract with Napoli in the summer, so it makes sense that Chelsea feel they may be able to persuade the Serie A giants to cash in on him now for a fee well below his true market value.

Mertens has been a top performer for Napoli down the years, arriving at the club as a winger before becoming a prolific scorer up front.

Frank Lampard could definitely do with a proven, experienced attacker like Mertens in his squad after becoming so reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham this season.

Chelsea were unable to make signings due to a transfer ban in the summer, so Lampard could now do with getting more proven players in after relying on this rather youthful squad at Stamford Bridge.

Mertens has 118 goals in 300 games for Napoli, including this expert finish against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season…