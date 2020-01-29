Christian Eriksen sent a farewell message to Tottenham fans and also explained why he left the club.

The Danish international joined Inter Milan for a transfer fee reported to be £16.9 million according to BBC. Eriksen made 305 appearances for Spurs across all competitions since joining them from Ajax, netting 69 goals while providing 89 assists.

SEE MORE: One in, two out at Arsenal, Fernandes to Man Utd – 8 major transfers that could go through in the next 48 hours

The 27-year-old tweeted a farewell message to the club’s fans and claimed that he left the club because he wanted to try something new. Eriksen’s tweet read: “Dear Tottenham fans. I don’t know where to start! I didn’t have time to say goodbye, even though I played a lot of games when everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day. I have so many unbelievable memories over the last 6.5 years I was at Spurs.

“I enjoyed being at the training ground every day and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new! So, Spurs fans it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future.”

Many Spurs fans won’t be glad at the manner of Eriksen’s departure but there’s no denying that he will go down as a club legend. The Danish international played a key role in the club’s improvement over the past few years.

Eriksen is undoubtedly a suitable signing for Inter and someone of his caliber will be needed if they are have a chance of winning the Serie A this season. Antonio Conte’s side are currently second in the table, three points behind leaders Juventus. The Nerazzurri play their Coppa Italia quarterfinal against Fiorentina at the San Siro tonight and there’s a chance Erisen could make his debut for them.