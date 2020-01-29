Bruno Fernandes could reportedly make his Manchester United debut against Wolves this weekend as he closes in on a transfer to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Portugal international is looking poised to leave Sporting Lisbon for United in a deal that could rise to around £67.8million, with an initial payment of £46.6m, plus potential add-ons of £8.5m and £12.7m depending on certain clauses.

The report explains that Fernandes is travelling to Manchester to finalise his move, and will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League giants.

Finally, the Mirror claim the paperwork for the deal could be completed today in order for the 25-year-old to be clear to play for United in the league match against Wolves on Saturday.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be itching to see Fernandes in action, with the skilful attacking midfielder looking hugely impressive in his time in the Portuguese league.

It remains to be seen if he can make the step up to the more competitive level of the game in England’s top flight, but if he does he’ll be a big hit at MUFC.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked in dire need of more quality in the middle of the park, with Fernandes bringing some much-needed creativity and a goal threat to the team.