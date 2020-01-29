Menu

Gary Lineker slams “absolutely disgusting” Manchester United fans for Ed Woodward house attack

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Gary Lineker has hit out at the Manchester United fans spotted throwing flares at the home of the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward last night.

Images have been circulating since yesterday evening, showing what appears to be a small group of Man Utd supporters attacking Woodward’s home.

MORE: When Bruno Fernandes could make Man United debut, player’s contract length and breakdown of potential transfer fee

These scenes truly show the uglier side of football, with anger at Woodward clearly going out of hand even if there is legitimate criticism to be made of his time with the Red Devils.

See the tweet below from Lineker, who rightly slams those involved…

More Stories / Latest News

This follows condemnation from MUFC legend Rio Ferdinand, pundit Jamie O’Hara, as well as most sensible United fans on Twitter.

Hopefully the police can identify those involved and dish out the appropriate punishment.

More Stories Ed Woodward gary lineker