Gary Lineker has hit out at the Manchester United fans spotted throwing flares at the home of the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward last night.

Images have been circulating since yesterday evening, showing what appears to be a small group of Man Utd supporters attacking Woodward’s home.

These scenes truly show the uglier side of football, with anger at Woodward clearly going out of hand even if there is legitimate criticism to be made of his time with the Red Devils.

See the tweet below from Lineker, who rightly slams those involved…

If this is genuine then it’s absolutely disgusting. The man has young twins, FFS. https://t.co/bVRGUG6lM5 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 28, 2020

This follows condemnation from MUFC legend Rio Ferdinand, pundit Jamie O’Hara, as well as most sensible United fans on Twitter.

Hopefully the police can identify those involved and dish out the appropriate punishment.