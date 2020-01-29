Menu

Video: Jack Grealish gives Aston Villa team-mate death stare after having his hair ruffled

Jack Grealish is clearly a bit funny about people touching his hair, as this video below shows.

Watch as one of Grealish’s Aston Villa team-mates ruffles his hair after last night’s win over Leicester City that fired the club into this season’s Carabao Cup final.

Grealish gives his colleague an absolute death stare, though in fairness he does also seem able to laugh it off…eventually.

Clearly, the 24-year-old works hard on looking good, so a bit of excitement over a football match isn’t quite enough to justify undoing all that effort.

