Two men have been charged with common assault following the death of Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old midfielder who last played for non-league club Matlock Town, was found unconscious in Retford, Nottinghamshire on Saturday and breathed his last later that day.

Several media outlets including BBC have claimed that two men from Retford have been charged with common assault and affray while a third has been charged only with affray. All three are scheduled to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today.

Several footballers and clubs have paid tribute to Sinnott by donating shirts with “Sinnott 25” at the back. All the shirts will be on display during his funeral before being donated to sport relief.

Right now, the least that can be hoped is that all the people who were associated with Sinnott’s death be given adequate punishment and that the incidents that led to his demise happen as less as possible.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jordan’s family and loved ones and may his soul rest in peace.