Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Chelsea £84.6million plus the chance to sign James Rodriguez in a mammoth transfer deal for N’Golo Kante.

The Blues have seen Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard leave Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu in consecutive summers, and it could be that they’re at risk of being raided by Madrid again.

Still, Don Balon‘s report of a huge sum of cash and the signing of Rodriguez might make for a more tempting proposition for Chelsea than those previous deals.

Kante has had his injury problems in recent times, and cashing in on him for that kind of money might be sensible business for him as he’s perhaps already hit his peak for CFC.

On top of that, Rodriguez is a quality creative player who could go some way to helping the west London giants finally replace Hazard.

Of course, the Colombia international has not been at his best for some time now, but there’s always a chance he could revive his career in the right team and under the right manager.

Chelsea have enough options in midfield that they might not miss Kante too much, even if he has been a fantastic servant for the club.

It will certainly be intriguing to see how this potential deal develops as Don Balon suggest Real are very much prepared to try their luck with this big bid.