‘Lingard masterclass incoming’ – These Man United fans react to lineup vs City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to the Manchester United side that beat Tranmere Rovers ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg against rivals Manchester City.

On the defensive side of the pitch, David De Gea returns between the sticks for Sergio Romero. Luke Shaw also comes into the side for Phil Jones and Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot.

It remains to be seen how United’s defence will actually shake-up, the inclusion of both Shaw and Brandon Williams could see one of the left-sided players featuring in the back-three and the other as a wing-back.

In midfield, Fred replaces Andreas Pereira. United’s front line is unchanged with Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial spearheading the attack.

Some fans’ attention is understandably elsewhere after seeing that the the Red Devils officially announced the signing of Bruno Fernandes earlier today, subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

Check out how the Red Devils will line-up for tonight’s clash below:

Team news time! ? Ole makes 4?? changes from our win at Tranmere…#MUFC #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Here’s how some supporters have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Lingard masterclass incoming. He’s about to show Bruno what the competition is….? — Man United Office? (@manunitedoffice) January 29, 2020

Lingard over Mata.. Questionable. — ? (@utdrobbo) January 29, 2020

Lingard playing for his career — Joel (Fred the Red) (@CEOofFredFC) January 29, 2020

Play mata instead of lingard aba. He only scored against Tramere he isn’t back to full form het — Tonye #Vibeznation (@tendrack) January 29, 2020

GREENWOOOD ALSO Lingard is definitely dropping a masterclass with Bruno coming — UNITED (@UtdChart) January 29, 2020

What’s bailly got to do to play a game? — Kyle Campbell (@kylecampbell789) January 29, 2020

Where is Bailly? — Cr7goat ? (@Cr7goat14) January 29, 2020

Lingard’s place in the team will certainly be under threat should Fernandes’ move go through. Can the England international still be an important player for the Red Devils?

Fans will be hoping that the side’s massive 6-0 victory against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup will give the players a much-needed boost heading into tonight’s mammoth clash.

Whilst some supporters may question the importance of the Carabao Cup, a loss against their cross-town rivals is never justifiable for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer’s men will have to quickly shift their attention after this evening’s tie as they face Wolves on the weekend in a crucial Premier League encounter.