Liverpool fans may be excited to hear that Lionel Messi has been tipped to be tempted by the prospect of a future transfer to Anfield.

The Barcelona superstar is one of the greatest footballers of all time and must be pretty much every club’s dream signing, though he’s spent his entire career so far at the Nou Camp.

Still, football agent and advisor Francis Nkwain has told the On The Whistle podcast that he believes Liverpool could be serious contenders for his signature in the future if he ever left Barca.

Of course, that depends on LFC themselves wanting to sign Messi, which would be an expensive venture and presumably come at a time when he was no longer at his peak.

Having said that, even a 38-year-old Messi playing at half his current ability would still be better than most players, let’s be honest.

Who knows if it’s at all realistic? But below is a very interesting take from Nkwain on the prospect of such a move happening…

“[Liverpool] have hit a little sweet spot they can only add to,” he said.

“They are the kind of team where, if Messi was to move for one final challenge in a competitive league, Liverpool is that club.”

It’s an exciting time to be a Liverpool fan, with a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe also recently talked up – in the video below – by French journalist Julien Laurens…