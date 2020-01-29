Luka Jovic to Chelsea transfer rumours have been doing the rounds again in the last few days and it seems like there might be encouraging news on that front.

The Blues could do with a signing like Jovic up front this January amid doubts over Olivier Giroud’s future as we approach Friday’s transfer deadline.

Chelsea are also being linked with Napoli forward Dries Mertens, but it could also be that Jovic is a realistic option for the west Londoners again as reports in Spain claim he wants a move to the Premier League.

The Serbia international shone at Eintracht Frankfurt last season, leading to links with Chelsea and other big clubs before he eventually ended up at Real Madrid.

However, things have not worked out for Jovic in the Spanish capital and it could be that he’s now heading for a speedy exit this January.

CFC fans will hope their club can snap the promising 22-year-old up, as he’s surely still got a hugely promising career ahead of him.

Many big names have struggled at Real in recent years, and Jovic may well be better suited to Chelsea, where he’d likely play more of a key role due to the shortage of options up front for manager Frank Lampard.