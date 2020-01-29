Manchester United have reportedly cleared defender Marcos Rojo to leave the club on loan to Estudiantes today.

The 29-year-old has not been a regular at Old Trafford for some time now, and it makes sense that he now seems set to seal a temporary move away, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Rojo faces increased competition for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and the Mail claim he’s been persuaded to return to his native Argentina this winter.

This could boost Rojo’s hopes of representing his country at Copa America in the summer, with the former Sporting Lisbon man notching up over 60 caps for Argentina to date.

It is a shame to see Rojo’s career fade like this as he initially looked promising when he moved to Man Utd back in 2014 after impressing in his time in Portugal with Sporting.

However, most United fans won’t be too bothered to see him go as he no longer offers enough to the squad, even as a backup.

It might be a bit risky, though, for United to be clearing out backup players like him and Ashley Young this January when their squad is already lacking depth as it is.