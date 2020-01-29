Menu

Manchester United legend joins many fans in slamming hooligans for attack on Ed Woodward’s house

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been among those to hit out at the behaviour of the so-called fans who attacked Ed Woodward’s house.

Footage emerged on social media last night of a small group of United supporters throwing flares at the home of the club’s executive vice-chairman, with the Premier League giants releasing a statement condemning those involved.

Despite the hostility towards Woodward for his poor running of the Red Devils in recent years, it’s at least refreshing to see these fans involved don’t represent the majority of the Old Trafford fan-base.

Many Man Utd fans on Twitter are slamming the hooligans for this intimidating attack, which is clearly uncalled for even if there are legitimate criticisms to be made of Woodward.

Former United star Ferdinand has also tweeted to hit out at those involved, with this story getting a big reaction on social media this morning.

Here’s the response to the Woodward attack as he enjoys some rare support from MUFC fans…

