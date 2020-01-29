Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been among those to hit out at the behaviour of the so-called fans who attacked Ed Woodward’s house.

Footage emerged on social media last night of a small group of United supporters throwing flares at the home of the club’s executive vice-chairman, with the Premier League giants releasing a statement condemning those involved.

Despite the hostility towards Woodward for his poor running of the Red Devils in recent years, it’s at least refreshing to see these fans involved don’t represent the majority of the Old Trafford fan-base.

Many Man Utd fans on Twitter are slamming the hooligans for this intimidating attack, which is clearly uncalled for even if there are legitimate criticisms to be made of Woodward.

Woke up to see the news that Ed Woodward’s home had been attacked last night by a small group of so called United fans! Whatever your thoughts on the running of the club etc.. This Is Out Of Order! https://t.co/MsdyQTfvpG — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 29, 2020

Former United star Ferdinand has also tweeted to hit out at those involved, with this story getting a big reaction on social media this morning.

Here’s the response to the Woodward attack as he enjoys some rare support from MUFC fans…

Woodward House attacked reaction pic.twitter.com/B4LcUNmoPO — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 29, 2020

I can't stand Ed Woodward as chief executive, but what those scumbags did to the entrance of his house are nothing but cowards and scumbags!! Theres better ways to go about protesting!! — Mark O'Shea (@RebelBoy88) January 29, 2020

As a Man Utd fan I am ashamed of the thugs who have attacked Ed Woodward’s house and strongly condone it. These thugs are not true Man Utd fans. No matter what your feelings are on Ed Woodward, this is certainly not the way to go about expressing them! #mufc — PyroKraken (@PyroKraken) January 29, 2020

This whole thing with Ed Woodward is wrong and I think it does show them how angry we are but attacking his house when he’s got youts is very wrong. #MUFC #EdWoodward #manunited — #SackWoodward (@HugoMUFC29) January 29, 2020

Disgusting behaviour from the supporters of the club I have loved for 21 years. Say what you want about Ed Woodward as a professional, but attacking his house? shameful. — Jordan Marney (@JordanRMarney) January 29, 2020

As much as we dislike Ed Woodward, trying to set fire to his house is not on, his wife and family have absolutely nothing to do with the management of Utd, in this instance l stand together with you Ed. — Gary Stevens (@garystevens41) January 28, 2020

United fans are taking their hatred for Ed Woodward way too far, causing destruction to someone’s house is disgusting and unacceptable no matter who it is. — Max????????? (@FerrierFlair) January 29, 2020