Manchester United have released an official statement hitting out at the fans who were seen appearing to attack the home of the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Video footage has emerged on social media of fans throwing flares at Woodward’s Cheshire home, with the attack seemingly confirmed by BBC Sport.

Thankfully, the report explains Woodward was not home at the time, but it’s certainly a slightly frightening attack to witness, particularly as he also has a wife and two young children.

In response to the attack, Man Utd have released a statement condemning this behaviour and saying they’ll work with the police to deal with these so-called fans, who would also face lifetime bans from Old Trafford, according to the BBC.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this,” a club statement said, as quoted by the BBC.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.”

Woodward has become hugely unpopular among Red Devils supporters in recent times, with many laying the blame at his door for the club’s recent decline.

United have certainly suffered from some questionable managerial appointments and poor work in the transfer market under Woodward’s reign, and his lack of football experience before he took this job has perhaps been exposed.

Still, there is obviously no excuse for a response this strong from MUFC fans, as no one deserves to have their home attacked or for their family to feel unsafe.