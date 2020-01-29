Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay €95million to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian international has been an integral player for the Nerazzurri since joining them from Sampdoria. So far, Skriniar has made 113 appearances for Inter, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

According to El Desmarque, Man City are interested in the 24-year-old and are willing to pay €95million for his signature. The report also claims that Real Madrid were interested in signing him as well.

City haven’t had the best of seasons in 2019/20 by their standards so far and a big reason behind this was the absence of Aymeric Laporte. The centre-back options that Pep Guardiola has besides the Frenchman are good but they need another quality defender.

Skriniar is among the finest defenders in Europe and has done well for Inter this season. He is a key reason why the Nerazzurri currently have the best defensive record in Serie A and could be a suitable addition to Man City’s squad.

It could be too little too late for City in terms of catching Liverpool in this season’s title race, but the club will no doubt view Skriniar as a fine signing for the future.