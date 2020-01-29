Manchester United have reportedly approached Barcelona regarding midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian international has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana this season so far, providing two assists against Real Valladolid and Real Mallorca.

According to ESPN, Manchester United have asked Barcelona regarding Rakitic who could be sold for €20 million. The report claims that no agreement has been reached and the move may not happen because Rakitic wants to keep his family in Spain.

United currently have a shortage of midfielders with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out injured. Rakitic’s form may have dipped but he could still improve and besides, an experienced player like him could be useful for the Red Devils. However, even if he comes to Old Trafford, finding regular first-team football won’t be easy especially once Pogba and McTominay are back.

Rakitic hasn’t been much of a regular starter for Barcelona and there’s a fair chance of him not being so given the club’s midfield options. Hence, a move away from Camp Nou could help him receive more first-team opportunities but Man United isn’t the best option for him.