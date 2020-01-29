Admittedly it won’t do them much good for the rest of this season, but it should be comforting for Man United fans to learn that the club are looking to improve their strike force for next season.

The injury to Marcus Rashford has come as a major blow this season, with Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Dan James all looking good as a supporting cast, but they haven’t shown they can step up and lead the team at this point in their careers.

They’re also fairly similar in terms of playing style, so a stronger striker who can hold the ball up and play as a complete number 9 should be on their shopping list for next season, and it sounds like they might have identified their man.

As reported by The BBC and Cadenaser, Valencia striker Maxi Gomez is the man who United have identified as a main priority for next year.

The Uruguayan is still only 23 and has an impressive scoring record since moving to Europe, but the report also suggests that he has a buy out clause of €140m so that could be a sticking point. It’s not clear if Valencia would accept a lesser offer, but it’s hard to see United paying that much to sign him.

He is averaging one goal every two games which is the general standard for a prolific striker.

He’s a physical striker who doesn’t have any real weaknesses, so he would bring a completely new dimension to the United attack if they do sign him.

At this point it’s not clear if he’s a serious target of if the transfer will even happen, but it’s good news for the fans to hear the club are at least contemplating making a big move.