Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been spotted liking a post from a Blues fan that shows a picture of the midfielder alongside Dries Mertens during their time together at Napoli.

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli last season, and now speculation is hotting up that he could soon be joined by his old team-mate before the end of January.

Chelsea do look in need of a new striker, and Gianluca Di Marzio have claimed the west Londoners have held talks over signing the Belgium international.

It remains to be seen if a deal can definitely be done, but it would be an exciting late pieces of January business by CFC if they could pull it off.

And it certainly seems like Jorginho is another who’d welcome the move, if this little social media hint is anything to go by…

Think Jorgi likes the idea if linking up with his former team mate again! ? pic.twitter.com/mOG2XyGj7M — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 29, 2020

See below for the screen-grab showing Jorginho liking the Instagram image of himself and Mertens, with footballers these days surely aware of the kind of stir this can cause.

Chelsea fans will be hoping it perhaps means the Italy international has some inside knowledge that the deal may in fact be on the cards in the coming days.

Unsurprisingly, many supporters are already pretty excited and perhaps getting a tad ahead of themselves…

jorginho basically confirmed that we are signing mertens. powerful king x — M? (@skyxbluesilk) January 29, 2020

A Chelsea fan has posted a picture of Jorginho & Mertens. Jorginho has liked the post, look at the caption. ? pic.twitter.com/47hRTJ4zEm — SS (@StamfordSource) January 29, 2020

Jorginho has liked an Instagram post with him & Mertens with the caption “???” ???? https://t.co/2aGNZZeveX — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) January 29, 2020