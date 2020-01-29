Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko.

The Gunners will now decide whether or not to make the 23-year-old their priority to strengthen at the back, or to go for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari instead, according to Team1.

Matviyenko looks a top talent who could improve this Arsenal side, with defensive reinforcements making sense as a priority for new manager Mikel Arteta this January.

The Spanish tactician inherited a struggling squad from predecessor Unai Emery, with centre-back pairing David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos looking a major area of weakness in this team.

It remains to be seen how Matviyenko might adjust to the Premier League, but the Ukraine international has shown fine potential in his career so far and is at an age where he can continue to improve.

In truth, Arsenal fans will just be desperate for signings to help the club improve on this nightmare first half of the season, and will be hoping one of these deals can be done before Friday’s deadline.