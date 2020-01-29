Pundit Jamie O’Hara has launched a scathing attack on the Manchester United fans who threw flares at Ed Woodward’s house.

Video footage emerged online last night showing a group of Man Utd fans attacking Woodward’s home following recent unrest over his work at Old Trafford.

“They’re not fans, they’re thugs.” “Man Utd fans should be ashamed.” “Does this show how far the club has fallen since Sir Alex left?” “It’s not how you conduct yourself as a human, let alone as a fan.”@MrJamieOHara1 slams #MUFC fans who attacked Ed Woodward’s home ? pic.twitter.com/EMuznF2eZj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 29, 2020

However, O’Hara says there can be no justifying this behaviour, and slammed those involved as not real fans, but “hooligans” and “thugs”.

United have condemned the attack, and it’s certainly disturbing to see people feeling there’s any excuse to try to make a man and his family feel unsafe in their own home.