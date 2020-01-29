Menu

Video: Pundit slams “thugs” over attack on home of Manchester United chief Ed Woodward

Manchester United FC
Pundit Jamie O’Hara has launched a scathing attack on the Manchester United fans who threw flares at Ed Woodward’s house.

Video footage emerged online last night showing a group of Man Utd fans attacking Woodward’s home following recent unrest over his work at Old Trafford.

However, O’Hara says there can be no justifying this behaviour, and slammed those involved as not real fans, but “hooligans” and “thugs”.

United have condemned the attack, and it’s certainly disturbing to see people feeling there’s any excuse to try to make a man and his family feel unsafe in their own home.

