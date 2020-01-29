It’s all hotting up as we enter the final 48 hours of the January transfer window, with business expected at Manchester United, Arsenal and others.

As ever, we’ll keep you up to date with the biggest transfer news as it happens, and for the time being we have picked out these big eight deals as ones to look out for before Friday night’s deadline…

Yes, believe it or not, this one finally seems to be happening.

See above as the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano claims Bruno Fernandes is poised to leave Sporting Lisbon for Manchester United.

A medical is imminent for the Portugal international, says Romano, while additional information from the Mirror suggests he could even make his debut against Wolves this weekend.

Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid

It remains to be seen if this one will get over the line, but the Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid rumours won’t die down.

Get French Football News suggests Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain remain some way apart on the Uruguay international’s valuation, but this long-running rumour becoming a reality seems inevitable.

Goal and others have previously linked Cavani strongly with Atletico, with Spain seemingly his preferred destination over a potential transfer to the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud to Tottenham

Another big transfer claim being made by Fabrizio Romano, with Olivier Giroud perhaps set to make it a hat-trick of spells at London’s three biggest clubs.

Tottenham have made an inquiry for Olivier Giroud. He’s a possibility as Krzysztof Piatek (still no agreement with AC Milan) – Chelsea are not convinced yet to sell him to Spurs. Bergwijn will sign his contract as new Tottenham player on next hours. Here we go! ?? #THFC #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2020

Giroud notably joined Chelsea from rivals Arsenal back in January 2018, and he’s now fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge so could be on the move again.

Tottenham could do with a signing at centre-forward, and it seems they’re now surprise contenders to bring Giroud back to north London, albeit at the other side of the divide.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona

In worrying news for Arsenal fans, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona before the end of January.

The Telegraph claim the Gunners expect a bid for their top scorer, with the Gabon international also said to be interested in the move to the Nou Camp.

This would be a huge blow for Arsenal in the middle of what has already been a very tough season, with there surely being no time to find a replacement of Aubameyang’s quality.