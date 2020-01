Flamengo have released a video confirming the departure of defender Pablo Mari as they say goodbye to the Spanish defender.

Despite not naming Arsenal as Mari’s destination, this comes as journalist Raisa Simplicio states this move is back on after plenty of recent speculation.

Pablo Marí já recebeu a notícia, o #Flamengo acertou a saída do jogador rumo ao Arsenal. O agente Andre Cury foi essencial para resolver as pendências entre as duas equipes @GoalBR — Raisa Simplicio (@simpraisa) January 29, 2020

Arsenal need a defender and Mari looks a good potential signing, with the 26-year-old clearly now not staying at Flamengo if the tweet below is anything to go by.

Here’s Flamengo’s official Twitter posting a video of Mari’s highlights with the club, with the message: “The time has come to say goodbye to this defender who arrived at Flamengo to make his mark in our history with the titles of Conmebol Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship. Pablo Mari, thanks for everything.”