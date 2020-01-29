Arsenal have reportedly finally agreed a transfer deal for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari in what could be an important piece of transfer business for them this January.

The Gunners look in urgent need of strengthening at the back after a poor first half of the season in which David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have looked like particular weak links in their squad.

It looked earlier this week like the Mari deal would not be happening, with Coluna do Fla reporting that Arsenal realised at the last minute that they could not afford the signing.

Many Gooners branded this an “embarrassing” development and slammed their club on social media, but there’s now been a more positive update from journalist Raisa Simplicio…

Pablo Marí já recebeu a notícia, o #Flamengo acertou a saída do jogador rumo ao Arsenal. O agente Andre Cury foi essencial para resolver as pendências entre as duas equipes @GoalBR — Raisa Simplicio (@simpraisa) January 29, 2020

She says in the tweet above that agent Andre Curry has been instrumental in helping Arsenal and Flamengo finally reach an agreement, with Mari informed he’s been cleared to move to the Emirates Stadium.

AFC fans will surely be pleased with this news, with Mari looking just the signing they need to help them tighten up at the back.

The 26-year-old may not be the biggest name, but he’s shown plenty of promise throughout his career to suggest that he could make the step up to playing in the Premier League.