Photo: Jerome Boateng PUNCHES Bayern Munich teammate in the FACE during training

It’s always interesting to hear how a manger will spin a bit of a scuffle between teammates in training.

You would fully expect to hear the familiar lines about players being competitive and caring, but it’s hard to believe that team spirit is that strong when someone punches someone else in the face.

This image was released by German outlet Bild, and it shows Jermome Boateng punching Leon Goretzka right in the face:

The Guardian linked Arsenal with a move for Boateng last week so perhaps this is his way of trying to force his way out of the team, but it’s not a good look.