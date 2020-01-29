According to the Sun, Premier League outfit Brighton are interested in making a late January swoop for Chelsea ace Tariq Lamptey.

The promising 19-year-old’s contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, the Seagulls are eyeing a £6m deal for the right-back before the January transfer window closes.

Lamptey made his debut for the west London outfit in the Blues’ 2-1 victory against rivals Arsenal last month. The full-back looked confident against the Gunners and he’s since made two appearances for the Blues in the FA Cup.

With SunSport adding that Lamptey is stalling over a new contract with Frank Lampard’s side, should Chelsea cash in on the talent this month?

The Sun also reported yesterday that the England youth international was also the subject of interest from Lille, with the French side in talks to seal a summer transfer for the defender.

Lamptey’s chances of first-team football at Stamford Bridge could be limited with fellow academy graduate Reece James and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea’s main options at right-back.

Lamptey could flourish with Graham Potter’s side, the Seagulls already have talented young defenders Adam Webster and Steven Alzate in their ranks.