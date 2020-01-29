“Please get us out of here” – Football coaches ‘trapped’ in China send urgent message for help

Spanish football coaches in China have sent an urgent message asking for help as they fear contracting coronavirus.

A group of coaches are currently in the city of Wuhan, which is where this deadly disease originated, and it looks like they aren’t able to leave.

Various parts of China have seen cities in lockdown in order to present the coronavirus spreading further.

At the time of writing it has affected thousands of people, with 132 believed to have died from the illness.

Jose Antonio Maldonado is one of the nine coaches worried about catching the virus in China, and has sent a message begging for help, as reported by the Daily Star.

“We were not too worried at first but things got complicated as the number of cases and the death toll went up,” Maldonado said.

“We cycled to work every day and I had to constantly ring my bell to not hit anyone on the street. Now, you do not see a soul in the street.

“The experience is unbelievable. Look at where we are during this coronavirus. Please, get us out of here now, before we get ill.

“Every day we stay here we run a higher risk of contracting this virus. It is a matter of days before we get infected if this keeps going like this. We have to get out of here now.”