Video: Awful moment for Christian Eriksen as his first free kick for Inter Milan is DREADFUL

There’s always two types of fan when it comes to seeing a long serving player leave the club.

The majority tend to wish them well and thank them for their service, but there’s also a decent amount who hope they fail and will take delight when it doesn’t go well.

It was clear that Christian Eriksen was going to be leaving Spurs in the Summer, so it made sense to take some cash now and move on. He had started to get a reputation for hitting the first man with his set pieces, so plenty of fans will enjoy watching his first free kick attempt for Inter tonight:

You can take Christian Eriksen out of Tottenham but you can’t take the Tottenham out of Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/TsfDcQZSH3 — Harry Kane Stats MBE (@HarryKaneStats_) January 29, 2020

There are plenty of infuriating things as a fan, but seeing a player being consistently unable to clear the first man with a set piece is maddening. They have so much time to practice and perfect their technique that there really is no excuse.

At least things got better for him, as Inter won the game 2-1 and went through to the Semi Final of the cup.