Video: Hatem Ben Arfa refuses to do headers on Real Valladolid presentation to avoid messing up HIS HAIR

Hatem Ben Arfa might be one of the most confusing talents of the last decade. At times he shows the ability to win games on his own and he produced some incredible moments at Nice, but he can also let himself down in big ways.

At PSG he rarely featured – to the point he posted a picture of himself online with a cake to “celebrate” going a full year without playing a game, so his commitment has to come under question at times.

Admittedly this isn’t the worst thing he’s ever done, but Spanish clubs take their presentations of new players seriously, so this isn’t a great look:

Hatem Ben Arfa refused to do headers during his press unveiling as a new Real Valladolid player “because of my hair.” pic.twitter.com/y0FlSJ4OKO — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 29, 2020

Quand Hatem Ben Arfa ne veut pas jongler de la tête lors de sa présentation ? « Non pas la cabeza , les cheveux tout ça …” ?? pic.twitter.com/LDBb7r3emU — Passion Football Club (@PassionFootClub) January 28, 2020

Refusing to head a ball in fear it might mess his hair up is a farce, but his performances on the pitch will be the main thing for the fans.

It could take him some time to get up to speed, but if he can produce some magic and keep them up then it will all be worth it.

It would be poetic if he keeps them up on the last day by scoring a thumping header after this.